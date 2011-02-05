Veridos launches The security feature CLIP ID

December 2018 by Marc Jacob

Veridos has announced the release of a new security feature that will allow governments to apply secure, durable and vibrant color ID photos with high process flexibility. Veridos now offers two color image methods for polycarbonate identity documents: POLYCORE® technology and a new solution to be showcased at this week’s APSCA Border Management and Identity Conference.

Veridos’s new color image technology is called CLIP ID – short for Color Laser Image Protected ID. The solution is being implemented in Bangladesh’s new ePassport and will be presented during a joint speech by the Bangladesh Government and Veridos on December 11, at the APSCA Border Management and Identity Conference in Bangkok.

The solution is suitable for both centralized and decentralized personalization processes. Customers placing a higher importance on centralized, combined production and personalization, on the other hand, will still be able to rely on the POLYCORE® technology provided by Veridos’s shareholder Bundesdruckerei.