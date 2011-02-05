KuppingerCole Validates AlgoSec’s Unique Business-Oriented Approach to Security Policy Management in New Report

January 2018 by Marc Jacob

AlgoSec has gained further industry recognition for its focus on aligning enterprise security with business processes to drive digital transformation initiatives and business continuity, in a new report from leading analyst firm KuppingerCole.

The Executive View report states that “As an integrated suite, AlgoSec’s solution provides a comprehensive solution for all network connectivity and network security policy management needs with an impressive level of intelligent automation. However, it does not end there – it can and should become a part of the company’s global security infrastructure.”

KuppingerCole recognizes that achieving greater agility and efficiency in business processes is a key challenge for enterprise IT teams. Growing use of SDN and cloud platforms has dramatically increased the complexity of enterprise IT infrastructures, and with the ever-increasing sophistication of cyberthreats, security is becoming a business bottleneck.

The report highlights how AlgoSec’s solution addresses these business problems by providing unified visibility across on-premise, SDN and cloud networks. With its intelligent automation controls, the solution supports complete lifecycle management for network security policies – from discovering application connectivity needs, assessing potential risks, performing changes, monitoring, optimizing, and finally decommissioning legacy rules.

“Companies are accelerating their digital transformation initiatives therefore, IT security must align with the organization’s strategic needs to ensure that its applications continue driving the business while maintaining security and compliance,” said Alexei Balaganski, Lead Analyst at KuppingerCole. “With AlgoSec’s unique business-oriented security policy management solution, provisioning connectivity for new applications, migrating them to the cloud, or responding to security incidents can now take minutes instead of days. This makes it a valuable addition to the existing security infrastructure, and well-suited as a collaboration platform between network, security, application and DevOps teams, where they can address the ever-changing business requirements and mitigate new cyber-risks together.”

“It’s increasingly difficult for IT and security teams to balance the need to adopt innovative technologies, with the imperative to protect the business in the fast-evolving threat landscape. This is impacting on business agility, and exposing organizations to increasing risk,” said Jeffrey Starr, CMO for AlgoSec. “AlgoSec enables organizations to overcome these challenges, giving teams the intelligent context they need to automate and prioritize security processes based on the applications that power the business. It’s very rewarding to have the capabilities of our solution recognized by KuppingerCole, an analyst firm known for its specialized expertise in Information Security, Risk Management and Compliance.”