Gartner Positions Vectra Networks in the Visionaries Quadrant of the Magic Quadrant for Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems

January 2018 by Marc Jacob

Vectra announced that Vectra Networks has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the Visionaries quadrant in its 2018 Magic Quadrant for Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems[1]. The report provides a detailed overview of the Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (IDPS) market, and evaluates vendors based on completeness of vision and ability to execute.

The Cognito platform from Vectra enables enterprises to detect and respond to cyberattacks in real time. Cognito uses artificial intelligence (AI) to perform non-stop, automated threat hunting with always-learning behavioural models to quickly and efficiently find hidden and unknown attackers before they do damage. Cognito provides full visibility into cyberattacker behaviours from cloud and data centre workloads to user and internet-of-things devices, ensuring attackers have nowhere to hide.

Over the past 12 months, major enhancements and drivers to the Vectra business have included:

• Grew CY2017 revenue by 181% over CY2016.

• Announced the ability for its customers to integrate threat intelligence and indicator-of-compromise (IoC) feeds into its Cognito platform to further improve their threat detection coverage.

• Introduced Attack Campaigns to further automate threat hunting by exposing the relationships between threat detections on separate workloads and devices to understand the activity and scope of attack campaigns.

• Announced the integration of network-based cyberattack detection with Carbon Black Cb Response to detect and isolate active threats in enterprise networks with unprecedented speed and precision.

• Issued five U.S. patents, numbers 9237164, 9407647, 9565208, 9602533 and 9628512, for advanced cybersecurity analytics capabilities automated by AI. These patents demonstrate the effectiveness of security research and data science collaborating to enhance visibility into attacker behaviour.

• Announced a collaboration with VMware to leverage the capabilities of VMware NSX® to accelerate the detection and mitigation of hidden cyberattackers in virtualised data centres, allowing for the mitigation of advanced threats close to the source in order to minimise potential damage.

[1]Gartner, Inc., Magic Quadrant for Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems, Craig Lawson, Claudio Neiva, January 10, 2018.