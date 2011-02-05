Kudelski Security Addresses EMEA’s Cybersecurity Strategy and Management Challenges with Secure Blueprint

February 2019 by Marc Jacob

Kudelski Security announced the EMEA availability of Secure Blueprint. This first-to-market SaaS-based solution allows chief information security officers (CISOs) to accelerate the development and execution of a coherent cybersecurity strategy that keeps up with the demands of digital transformation and allows them to prioritize investments based on importance, maturity and evolving risks.

“One cannot manage what one cannot measure,” stated Michael Suby, Stratecast vice president of research, Frost & Sullivan. “Such is the dilemma faced by CISOs and across multiple pain points: codifying status of cybersecurity plans, succinctly communicating with board members and coordinating with intra-company organizations. Simply, CISOs know what they want to measure and accomplish, but lack modern-day tools to visualize, measure, manage and report. With Kudelski Security’s Secure Blueprint, CISOs can overcome this dilemma.”

Inspired and designed by CISOs, Secure Blueprint builds on proven industry strategy frameworks, such as the NIST Cybersecurity Framework. Secure Blueprint SaaS enables security leaders to:

• Automate and centralize essential program management functions, from strategy building to board reporting;

• Communicate effectively through executive dashboards that deliver a dynamic view of cyber programs through a business lens; and,

• Measure and identify gaps in the security program that require immediate investment.

In addition to security strategic planning and robust management capabilities, Secure Blueprint helps CISOs drive continuous improvement and communicate business-focused priorities and outcomes. Kudelski Security’s team of advisors are available to guide CISOs throughout the entire setup process and perform quarterly reviews to review program effectiveness and facilitate alignment between business objectives and program priorities and initiatives.