OVH announced the global expansion of its Public Cloud service with its availability in two data centers in Asia-Pacific (APAC

February 2019 by Marc Jacob

OVH announced the global expansion of its Public Cloud service with its availability in two data centers in Asia-Pacific (APAC). Located in Singapore and Sydney, the new regions will increase the total number of OVH Public Cloud locations from six to eight, spanning four continents.

Businesses in the APAC region can now enjoy the rewards of using local destinations for IaaS, such as improved resilience, better connection speeds and faster data transfer. The expansion will also reward customers in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) with the capability to deploy Public Cloud resources in APAC, in addition to any of OVH’s existing regional networks, allowing effortless business development anywhere in the world.

Following this expansion, OVH now operates Public Cloud worldwide and provides Public Cloud services in Singapore, Sydney, Warsaw, London, Frankfurt, Beauharnois (Canada) and in Strasbourg and Gravelines (France).

“It’s exciting to see a pioneer in open infrastructure like OVH operating OpenStack at scale on 4 continents, with more than 260,000 instances,” said Mark Collier, COO, OpenStack Foundation. “OVH’s involvement in the OpenStack community since 2014 has proven that open collaboration works, and we look forward to their continued success as they expand into APAC this year.”

OVH Public Cloud offers best-in-class performance, availability, and flexibility for businesses looking to scale and adopt cloud capacity instantly. Based on OpenStack open-source software, OVH Public Cloud is intuitive to use, and easily deployable. By proposing a large portfolio starting from balanced CPU/RAM instances (for web or business applications) to high compute performances (perfect for large databases and big data) and passing through GPU instances (designed for AI applications), OVH can serve businesses of every size with highly competitive prices. All the services available in new regions will include access to OVH 16 Tbps worldwide network and free anti-DDoS by default. The vRack service, which makes it possible to connect worldwide services in an isolated way, will also be available so users can build complex private infrastructures on a global multi-data centre level.