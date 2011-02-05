Juniper Networks Enables Terrecablate to Minimize Network Complexity and Pave the Way for Expansion

December 2019 by Marc Jacob

Juniper Networks has provided a major infrastructure upgrade for Tuscan service provider Terrecablate. The project is a large scale modernization using the latest MX Series Universal Routing Platform and QFX Series Data Center Switches to drive the expansion of Terrecablate’s coverage and service delivery across the region and ultimately improve their end user experience.

With more than 8,000 customer residences and businesses connected to over 750km of fiber owned by Terrecablate, the provider is a trusted mainstay of connectivity across large parts of Tuscany. With support from its chosen system integrator, Texor, the provider can rely on an inherently secure network that scales seamlessly, while simplifying network management through a single network operating system, Junos® OS.

News highlights:

• The MX204-R Universal Routing Platform provides a cloud-grade routing platform that offers ultra-high density and throughput to support a growing demand for streaming and cloud services.

• Additional MX204-IR units have been installed for peering to help optimize traffic flows and balance data loads across the network.

• QFX 5110 Data Center Switches – several of which are deployed as Point-of-Premises devices -ensure that users across the region have reliable and consistent network access.

• This deployment enables Terrecablate to build a 100GbE backbone, together with a scalable number of 10GbE access points, allowing the provider to meet current and future demands at scale while containing operational expenditures by implementing a single, unified operational experience across the entire network.

• Juniper’s custom built ASICs in the MX Series routers further future-proof the network by ensuring updates and new protocols can be managed efficiently at a software and firmware level.

Supporting Quotes:

“The growing demand for connectivity in homes and businesses necessitates the need to prepare for 100GbE capacity to meet our current and future requirements. We had a variety of different networking platforms, but ultimately this complexity became a hindrance to our continued growth and so we chose to consolidate on a single platform. By upgrading our network in this way, we are helping existing and future customers benefit from scalable connectivity and services. We are pleased to partner with Juniper to realize our vision for a flexible, fluid, intelligent yet simplified networking platform. We also commend the work of Texor and our internal staff of technical specialists who have supported the project in an excellent way.”

Simone Bartalini, Managing Director, Terrecablate

“We are delighted to have been selected to power Terrecablate’s network overhaul. In an era of explosive growth from both consumers and businesses, customers increasingly demand not just performance, but also seamless networking scalability for future expansion. By leveraging Juniper’s excellent solutions, we are committed to helping Terrecablate engineer network simplicity across all fronts and to continue powering their growth momentum for years to come.”

Pierfranco Bandera, Business Developer Manager and Managing Director, Texor

“Providers of all sizes are being challenged by the growing demands of today’s and tomorrow’s networking traffic and the complexity that so many new services and devices brings. We can address these and other networking challenges to drive the ongoing growth of service providers like Terrecablate to not just meet, but exceed, the expectations of their customers.”

Mario Manfredoni, Country Manager, Italy, Juniper Networks