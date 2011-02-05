GTT Connects Caroll’s European Retail Operations

December 2019 by Marc Jacob

GTT Communications, Inc. announced that womenswear brand Caroll, a Vivarte company, has selected GTT to operate its Wide Area Network in Europe. GTT connects Caroll’s French headquarters with its 173 stores in nine countries: Andorra, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Monaco, Portugal, Spain and Switzerland.

GTT provides secure MPLS and ADSL connectivity for Caroll’s online retail business and European stores. GTT also provides 4G wireless connectivity enabling new stores to be up and running within 15 days. The secure, high performance wide area networking solution, utilizes GTT’s Tier 1 global IP network. This accelerates the flow of mission critical data, enabling improved inventory management and the speed of online ordering, positively impacting the client experience.

“Caroll relies on GTT’s managed network expertise to connect its 173 stores and online retail site with our headquarters in France,” said Frédéric Mayette, CIO at Caroll. “All our store orders flow across GTT’s network. A restocking calculation is done every night, but in 2020, shops will work in real-time directly on the headquarters’ central system, which will be able to display the stocks at any given moment. This real-time inventory view will enhance our multi-channel retail strategy, enabling us to rapidly receive, process and fulfill customer orders online or in-person.”

“We understand the vital importance of secure, resilient connectivity as the underpinning of a unified retail experience,” stated Rick Calder, GTT president and CEO. “We are pleased to support Caroll’s retail operations with our leading cloud networking services that connect people across organizations, around the world and to every application in the cloud.”