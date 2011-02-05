Jeff Smith Joins KBC Networks

March 2018 by Marc Jacob

Jeff Smith, recently joined KBC Networks, a manufacturer of transmission equipment for security, commercial and networking solutions, bringing nearly three decades of security industry sales and system integration experience to his new position of Midwestern regional sales manager.

In this position, Smith will be responsible for supporting system integrators specifying and security distribution carrying the KBC product line throughout the middle part of the United States. He will be providing localized support for the region as well as lending his system integration knowledge to the entire KBC team.

Before joining KBC Networks, Smith was national accounts manager heading up American FiberTek’s OT Systems product line. He worked closely with national system integrators, engineers and security industry distributors to grow the OT System’s product line, expanding the company’s branding while providing technical support and customer service.

Smith began his security industry career with Alarm Detection Systems Inc. in Aurora, IL where he provided sales and technical support, as well as supervised installers, technical and product training, sales engineering and follow-up support for CCTV, access control and intrusion alarm systems. His early experience helps Smith understand the needs of integrators and installers, providing them with a valuable insight into specifying and installing KBC products.

In 2002, Smith joined Convergent Technologies, a global service-based system integrator, working for the security group to support CCTV, access control and intrusion alarms applications. He handled pre-sales engineering as well as developed relationships with manufacturers for product support and purchasing.