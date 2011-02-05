DataBank Opens Third Dallas Data Center

March 2018 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

DataBank Ltd. announces that its third Dallas data center is now open. The purpose-built, 145,000-square-foot facility (DFW3), strategically located in the North DFW Metroplex suburb of Plano, TX, is available to serve business customers with unmatched capacity and redundancy of design.

With one of the world’s largest concentrations of publicly traded corporate headquarters, Dallas is a destination market for new data center workloads. The Dallas-Fort Worth area ranked 3rd in the latest JLL Data Center Report, with over 40MWs of new absorption in 2017. In January 2018, Business Insider included Dallas on its list of “10 US cities that are growing fast, offering jobs, and presenting business opportunities.”

DFW3 boasts six separate data halls offering more than 60,000 square feet of raised-floor space for build-to-suit deployments. The facility is highly secure with full perimeter fencing encompassing the building, and around-the-clock onsite security personnel. As with all of DataBank’s data centers, this facility’s Meet-Me-Rooms (MMRs) are connected to the company’s dedicated fiber ring, which offers high-bandwidth access to top-tier network providers. Additional site specifications include:

9 MW of usable UPS power, expandable to 13 MW

40MW (dual 20MW utility feeds) of high-density, onsite power deployed via underground diverse delivery

N+1 and 2N electrical options

Onsite cloud and managed services

Total facility footprint that can be augmented to 265,000 square feet

HIPAA, SOC 1 Type II, SOC 2 Type II and PCI DSS compliant

Redundant HVAC design for stable airflow, temperature and humidity

Highly efficient cooling system with hot-aisle/cold-aisle configuration and direct venting systems

Diverse and secure telecom entries in the mirrored carrier-class MMRs

Carrier and network-neutral design