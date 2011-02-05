Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

IT Jobs and Computer Security

SEO SEM

Business News

DataBank Opens Third Dallas Data Center

March 2018 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

DataBank Ltd. announces that its third Dallas data center is now open. The purpose-built, 145,000-square-foot facility (DFW3), strategically located in the North DFW Metroplex suburb of Plano, TX, is available to serve business customers with unmatched capacity and redundancy of design.

With one of the world’s largest concentrations of publicly traded corporate headquarters, Dallas is a destination market for new data center workloads. The Dallas-Fort Worth area ranked 3rd in the latest JLL Data Center Report, with over 40MWs of new absorption in 2017. In January 2018, Business Insider included Dallas on its list of “10 US cities that are growing fast, offering jobs, and presenting business opportunities.”

DFW3 boasts six separate data halls offering more than 60,000 square feet of raised-floor space for build-to-suit deployments. The facility is highly secure with full perimeter fencing encompassing the building, and around-the-clock onsite security personnel. As with all of DataBank’s data centers, this facility’s Meet-Me-Rooms (MMRs) are connected to the company’s dedicated fiber ring, which offers high-bandwidth access to top-tier network providers. Additional site specifications include:
- 9 MW of usable UPS power, expandable to 13 MW
- 40MW (dual 20MW utility feeds) of high-density, onsite power deployed via underground diverse delivery
- N+1 and 2N electrical options
- Onsite cloud and managed services
- Total facility footprint that can be augmented to 265,000 square feet
- HIPAA, SOC 1 Type II, SOC 2 Type II and PCI DSS compliant
- Redundant HVAC design for stable airflow, temperature and humidity
- Highly efficient cooling system with hot-aisle/cold-aisle configuration and direct venting systems
- Diverse and secure telecom entries in the mirrored carrier-class MMRs
- Carrier and network-neutral design




See previous articles

    











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast Jobs TRAINING Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 