Jaguar Network Selects NETSCOUT for Virtualized DDoS Defense

May 2018 by Marc Jacob

DDoS Attacks and the Data Center

There were 7.5 million DDoS attacks in 2017, according to data from Arbor’s Active Threat Level Analysis System (ATLAS) which covers approximately one-third of global internet traffic. According to our 13th annual Worldwide Infrastructure Security Report, among data center operators, 45 percent saw their internet bandwidth saturated due to DDoS attacks. This, at a time when the consequences are rising. Reputation/brand damage and operational expense were still the two main business impacts of DDoS attacks, the former cited by 57 percent, an increase from 48 percent last year. There was also a big jump in respondents reporting revenue loss as a business impact, up to 32 percent from just 17 percent previously.

Virtualized DDoS Protection

NETSCOUT has fully virtualized its Arbor DDoS protection platforms to provide customers like Jaguar Network the flexibility they need to fit any network architecture and protection model. SDN/NFV enables Jaguar Network to deliver managed services more quickly and more cost-effectively. Customers can subscribe to security services on their portal and have the services provisioned and activated within minutes without any need for physical infrastructure changes within their network. The result is an easy, ‘on-demand’ way for customers to access the DDoS protection they need to mitigate their business risk — delivered more quickly and cost-effectively than was previously possible.

Arbor licensing is based on “capacity pools” that allow Jaguar Network to dynamically enable protection capacity (in the form of vAPS instances) wherever and whenever they want. For example, they could license a 10G pool and offer a 1Gbps managed service to ten different customers, 100x 100Mbps or any mix of supported throughputs. And, licenses can be moved from customer to customer, scaled up or down and even re-used as customers join the service, as their capacity needs change or as they leave the service.