JASK Brings AI-powered Security Platform to Europe in Partnership with Ignition Technology

March 2018 by Marc Jacob

JASK announced the launch of JASK Answers for Channel Partners in the UK and Europe. Ignition Technology, JASK’s specialist Value Added Distributor (VAD) partner, will make JASK’s ASOC platform available to UK customers through its network of channel partners.

The JASK ASOC platform is an artificial intelligence (A.I.) and machine learning data solution for security personnel. The platform automates the collection, normalization, correlation and analysis of alerts, helping security operations center (SOC) analysts focus on the highest-priority threats to streamline investigations and deliver faster, real-time response. The platform is open and extensible, enabling customers to build on their current investments.

JASK’s channel-driven global expansion comes on the heels of the introduction of the JASK Answers Partner Network, which brings together the industry’s leading cybersecurity solution providers and technology alliance partners. The program is led by industry veteran Marc Davis, JASK Vice President of Channels and Alliances.

In addition to serving as a strategic JASK distribution partner, Ignition is also a major Cylance distributor. JASK and Cylance recently announced a strategic partnership to integrate the CylancePROTECT AI-powered endpoint security with JASK ASOC platform for compelling device visibility.

JASK Answers for channel partners provides robust benefits including:

• Rewards incentivising new leads

• Tailored, specialist sales support, training and resources to ensure optimal chances for success

• Demand generation support to help partners raise awareness and jointly market solutions based on the JASK ASOC platform.

The JASK Answers for Channel Partners programme is designed to deliver the margin and support needed to enable JASK solution provider partners, including value-added resellers, national resellers, and distributors, to successfully promote sales and support customers in the UK and Europe.