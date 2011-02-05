eHosting DataFort Highlights the Key Trends for Upsurge in Managed Security Services in UAE

March 2018 by Marc Jacob

eHosting DataFort, announced the growing trend of Managed Security Services (MSS) globally as well as in the Middle East. Few reasons for the increasing demand are the increased levels of Cyber threats, in-house shortage of security skills talent, digital transformation and increased adoption of BYOD due to the progressive increase in the mobile workforce. Simultaneously, organizations are also relying on MSS providers with portfolios that include advanced predictive security intelligence and analysis as well as detection services to manage and mitigate the complex security landscape.

According to a Gartner report, the worldwide security market was around $86.4 billion in 2017 and will grow to around $93 billion in 2018. It indicates that there is a particular opportunity around managed security services as organizations are moving towards building a more mature security posture which they choose to outsource. The report also says that 40 percent of all managed security services contracts will be bundled with other security services and IT outsourcing projects by 2020.

According to a Cisco 2016 Annual Security Report, there is a deficit of 1 million security practitioners, increasing to 1.5 million by 2019. Globally, 26% of organisations are facing staffing shortages, and 35% are facing expertise shortages with security jobs growing at 12 times the rate of the overall job market, and 3 times the rate of general IT. This skills shortfall is the basis for the increasing use of MSS globally.

Digital penetration across the government and business sectors in the Middle East has been growing at a very rapid pace. The push is being spearheaded by local governments especially in countries like Saudi Arabia, UAE and Egypt with digital transformation strategies to building smart cities as well as for eCommerce. While the progress has very positive consequences for the society at large as well as businesses, it also brings along the added challenges of cybersecurity.

eHDF has also recently added several certifications that illustrate the company’s commitment to providing its customers with the best security services. The Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI-DSS) compliance certification ensures the protection of sensitive cardholder data and also helps customers meet their compliance needs. While the acquisition of the CREST Certificate for its Cyber Defense Centre / Security Operation Centre highlights the policies, processes and procedures that eHDF has in place to provide faster and more effective Managed Security Services.

eHDF also recently launched a dedicated Cyber Defense Centre where advanced security intelligence and automations tools are implemented to identify and tackle cybersecurity with higher accuracy and precision. The company’s Managed Security Services portfolio was also expanded this year to include advanced services such as SIEM, Real Time Threat Monitoring (RTTM), Remote Managed Security Services, Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) and Incident Response (IR). This is alongside a larger portfolio of other services which include Cloud, Managed Hosting, Disaster Recovery as well as Managed Services.