Isosec launches ground-breaking Password Reset Self Service for NHS

October 2018 by Marc Jacob

Isosec, announces the launch and availability of its Password Reset Self Service delivered via the Isosec SecureHub platform. This latest innovation will allow any NHS organisation to save time and money by improving and streamlining current processes for users, who can now reset passwords for Windows AD via simple and easy to use self-service functionality.

Password Reset Self Service from Isosec adds a simple and user-friendly functionality to the Windows login screen that allows a user to reset their own password with self-service, using pre-formatted and agreed secure recovery processes. The Password Reset Self Service is delivered from Isosec’s SecureHub, a dedicated SaaS enabled secure platform conforming to the latest NHS UK and international security and authentication standards; which has recently attained the CyberSecurity Essentials accreditation.

There are multiple ways a user can recover their password with the Isosec Password Reset solution; such as setting a minimum of five security questions and answers, registering an alternate email address and with push notifications to an associated device or biometric. Users of the NHS Smartcard can also use these to authenticate the reset process.

Using the Isosec Cloud Service, the Password Reset solution is easily deployed across hosts of machines, and automatically updated without the internal IT team having to spend their valuable time on updating it for every individual machine. This allows for very easy rollout, even across multiple Trusts if necessary. The service is optimised to work in any IT infrastructure deployment model.

This latest announcement follows the successful launch of the Isosec Virtual Smartcard in January 2018. Today, Isosec are ideally placed to work with their customer base of 75+ NHS Trusts and 90,000+ users who are already successfully using Isosec solutions and services.