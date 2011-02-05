Mux Teams with StackRox for Kubernetes Security and Compliance

October 2018 by Marc Jacob

StackRox announced that Mux, a provider of streaming video infrastructure and monitoring technology for developers and publishers of online video, has deployed the StackRox Container Security Platform to protect its microservices and container environments in Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). StackRox enables Mux to meet its compliance requirements, harden its Docker and Kubernetes infrastructure to reduce the attack surface, and detect and stop threats at runtime. StackRox secures containers and microservices across the entire life cycle – build, deploy and run – and supports multiple platforms across the ecosystem, including Kubernetes and Docker as well as Amazon EKS, Microsoft AKS, Google Kubernetes Engine and Red Hat OpenShift.