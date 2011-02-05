IoT security Gov recommendations aren’t enough

May 2019 by David Orme, Senior Vice President at IDEX Biometric

A comment from David Orme, SVP at IDEX Biometrics, in response to today’s news that new government legislation will mean that smart devices will have to carry warning labels telling buyers how easy they are to hack.

David argues that whilst the new proposal is an improvement on current security measures, more needs to be done to protect consumers against hackers when using IoT devices.

David Orme, Senior Vice President at IDEX Biometrics: “The new government proposal outlined today that internet-connected products could be banned if they fail to tell consumers whether they meet basic security standards. However, this is very much a short-term solution to what is becoming an increasingly urgent security problem and needs to reach beyond current security threats. In today’s rapidly advancing digital landscape, where more and more devices are being connected through IoT, a higher level of authentication is required to protect connected devices vulnerable to hackers and current limited security measures, such as passwords which are no longer enough on their own.

Manufacturers of IoT devices must look to incorporate biometric fingerprint authentication, so device owners can be safe in the knowledge that any orders have been authenticated only by them, mitigating malicious intent. One way of doing so is for banks and IoT manufacturers to work together, to integrate NFC PoS systems into IoT devices, so users can simply present their biometric smart payment card to authenticate orders with their fingerprint.

Biometric data stored in this smart card is virtually impossible for criminals to hack or intercept, and impossible for anybody that isn’t the card owner to replicate. The only person who can authenticate an action, permission or transaction, where biometrics are involved is the person whose fingerprint is held as a record on the device.”