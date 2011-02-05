Intragen achieves Platinum PLUS - Highest Level of Certification from One Identity

December 2018 by Marc Jacob

Intragen, a specialize in professional services for Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) has been certified to Platinum PLUS by One Identity, a proven leader in helping organizations get identity and access management (IAM) right.

This is the highest level of certification offered by One Identity and reflects the best practices Intragen consultants follow for the deployment of One Identity products and a continuing commitment to ensuring successful solution delivery for their clients. Best practices for IGA projects are taught by Principal and Senior Consultants in Intragen’s academy classes to ensure knowledge is maintained and developed across the company’s European practices.