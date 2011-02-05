GlobalPlatform Announces 2019 Board of Directors

December 2018 by Marc Jacob

GlobalPlatform, the standard for secure digital services and devices, has announced its Board of Directors for fiscal year 2019. Six Board seats were open and after a close election, the following individuals were re-elected to serve a further two-year term:

• Nils Gerhardt – Group VP and Head of Product and Project Management, Production IT and Professional Services for the Region Americas, Giesecke + Devrient Mobile Security.

• Marc Kekicheff – Vice President of Chip Innovation, Visa Inc.

• Eikazu Niwano – NTT Research Professor, Secure Platform Laboratories, NTT Corporation.

• Jeremy O’Donoghue – Principal Engineer / Manager, Qualcomm Inc.

• Christophe Colas – SVP Products, Trustonic.

• Mark Lipford – Director Global Standards & Ecosystem Development, Sprint.

Nils Gerhardt has also been elected Chairman of the Board after serving as Vice Chairman for three consecutive years. Rob Coombs, Director of IoT Device IP at Arm, will serve as Vice Chairman and Stephanie El Rhomri, Vice President of Services at FIME, who joined the GlobalPlatform Board of Directors in 2015, will continue in her role as Secretary and Treasurer.

DTA is a security framework which shows how GlobalPlatform’s standardized secure component technology can be used to build a Chain of Trust to protect devices and digital services. It does this by offering secure services, implemented within a secure component, which can be used at each level of a Chain of Trust: from the boot mechanism, to the device operating system and up to the application layer. It enables seamless interaction between stakeholders when deploying secure digital services, regardless of market or device type.