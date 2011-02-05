Interoperability between Barracuda Networks CloudGen Firewalls and macmon NAC security solutions automates network management and security enforcement

December 2018 by Marc Jacob

macmon secure announced a new technology alliance with Barracuda Networks in an aim to jointly detect and prevent Ransomware and Advanced Persistent Threats spreading inside the corporate network. The Barracuda CloudGen Firewall and the macmon NAC solution actively share information on availability and security posture for all endpoints in the network.

This allows the automatic quarantine of compromised endpoints and prevents non-authorized end-points from accessing the network. The macmon NAC group based management, of security and network access rules, seamlessly propagates to the Barracuda CloudGen Firewalls for extension of security enforcement. The collaboration between the two solutions, allows for efficient central management and automatic enforcement of access control, as well as internet security policies. The sharing of authentication and status information extends to BYOD or temporary guest devices, where macmon provides zero-touch self-registration and Barracuda CloudGen Firewalls automatically apply the appropriate security and bandwidth policies.