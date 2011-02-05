Webroot Strengthens Leadership in Security and Data Protection with ISO 27001 Certification

December 2018 by Marc Jacob

Webroot announced it received ISO 27001 certification, one of the highest internationally recognised standards for information security management systems. This achievement highlights Webroot’s ongoing commitment to providing the highest standard in security protection.

Established by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), this process-based standard specifies the requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining and continually improving an information security management system. It also includes requirements for the assessment and treatment of information security risks tailored to the needs of the organisation.

About the Certification:

• ISO 27001 is recognized globally as an international standard for managing the security of information held by an organisation.

• The certification extends to every level of an organisation’s IT infrastructure stack, including asset management, access control, human resource security and application security.

• Webroot underwent in-depth testing and assessment by a third-party auditor to validate compliance with this standard.

• In achieving certification, Webroot successfully demonstrated a systematic and documented approach to protecting and managing sensitive company and customer information including customer and employee data, intellectual property, and intelligence information related to cybersecurity and threat intelligence services.