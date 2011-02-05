Infinigate goes with acmeo into the cloud

October 2018 by Marc Jacob

Infinigate, pan-European VAD (Value Added Distributor) for Cyber-Security solutions, will add the German VAD acmeo as a strategic part of the Infinigate family. acmeo is a successful and multi-award-winning specialist distributor for managed services, system house organization and cloud solutions for innovative IT service providers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Since 2007 acmeo’s mission has been to support IT system houses in all phases of the sales process through managed service tools and concepts as well as secure cloud solutions, enabling them to generate higher monthly gross profits with their customers. Founded by Henning Meyer and Isabelle von Künßberg, the cloud specialist today employs more than 90 people. Since 2017 net-point AG from Switzerland is also part of acmeo.

With acmeo Infinigate strengthens its cloud activities and will be able to offer to its channel partners a dedicated team specialised in Managed Security Services. acmeo will be set up as a separate, focused unit within the Infinigate Group and forms the core for the future internationalisation of the cloud and MSSP business across all countries of the Infinigate Group. Both Henning Meyer and Isabelle von Künßberg will continue to jointly manage this unit and will join the Infinigate Group as shareholders.

The transaction is subject to the approval of the relevant authorities. It was agreed to not disclose any financial details of the transaction.