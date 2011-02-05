Independent Research Firm Cites Sungard Availability Services as a Leader in Disaster Recovery as a Service

May 2019 by Marc Jacob

Sungard Availability Services (Sungard AS) was among the select companies that Forrester invited to participate in The Forrester Wave™: Disaster-Recovery-As-A-Service Providers, Q2 2019. In this evaluation, Sungard AS was cited as a Leader in DRaaS.

Sungard AS received the highest score for both the Strategy and Current offering categories among the eight vendors included in the report. It was noted for its ability to “serve client needs at all stages of their need for business continuity.” The report also cites that Sungard AS “uses app-level orchestration to serve the most complex deployments,” and “assesses the success and failure of DR tests or invocations and ties SLAs to financial penalties.”

Sungard AS was also cited for presenting “the recoverability state as a ‘resilience score’ that includes elements that affect recovery, including previous test successes and trends, recovery life-cycle management, and applied automation.” The report highlighted that Sungard AS “manages large-scale infrastructure recovery using application discovery and dependency mapping, automated change management, and advanced orchestration tools that automate recovery tasks at a business application level.”

“I believe this Forrester WaveTM report illustrates how Sungard AS has continued to innovate and deliver market-leading capabilities to improve enterprise business resilience,” said Joseph George, Vice President, Product Management for Global Recovery Services at Sungard AS. “With our broad range of advanced, multi-tier DRaaS services and cloud recovery solutions, our customers can be sure they’re significantly improving their resilience posture. That’s more critical than ever given today’s digital economy.”

The Forrester WaveTM report evaluated eight DRaaS providers on three categories divided into 34 criteria, including:

• Current offering: Criteria includes core DRaaS offerings, recovery objective capabilities, technology support, data transfer, change management, ownership of recovery tasks, data resiliency and risk mitigation, security, self-service management, self-service reporting, consulting services, scale, supported disaster declarations and concurrent failure handling

• Strategy: Criteria includes services offerings strategy and corporate strategy

• Market presence: Criteria includes install base, revenue, revenue growth, employees, geographic scope, customer feedback and technology partners