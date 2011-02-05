Ring Recognizes Key Customers in the Middle East

April 2019 by Marc Jacob

Ring, a company on a mission to reduce crime in neighborhoods, hosted a gala to honor customers who have been an integral part of Ring’s journey into the Middle East marketplace. The event was attended by 35 key customers from across the region including from the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman and Saudi Arabia and more than 90 delegates from Ring’s channel players and distributor community. Ring’s Founder and Chief Inventor, Jamie Siminoff, presented the customer appreciation awards while on his first official visit to the Middle East.