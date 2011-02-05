Ring Recognizes Key Customers in the Middle East
April 2019 by Marc Jacob
Ring, a company on a mission to reduce crime in neighborhoods, hosted a gala to honor customers who have been an integral part of Ring’s journey into the Middle East marketplace. The event was attended by 35 key customers from across the region including from the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman and Saudi Arabia and more than 90 delegates from Ring’s channel players and distributor community. Ring’s Founder and Chief Inventor, Jamie Siminoff, presented the customer appreciation awards while on his first official visit to the Middle East.
The Middle East has become an important region for Ring’s smart home security products and solutions and Siminoff’s visit to the UAE upholds the importance that Ring places on its global commitment to reduce crime and make neighborhoods safer. Siminoff’s visit included meetings with key channel players from the Gulf and Saudi Arabia.
