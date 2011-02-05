Iberdrola joins the European Network for Cyber Security

December 2019 by Marc Jacob

Iberdrola has now joined the European Network for Cyber Security (ENCS). The company becomes the latest member of ENCS’ work to strengthen the energy sector’s cyber defences.

With a key focus on becoming the ‘utility of the future’, Iberdrola supplies electricity to over 100 million consumers and is at the forefront of the energy transition. In recent years, significant investment into digitalisation and smart grids has made cyber security a priority for Iberdrola and ENCS membership was the logical next step.

ENCS already works with a wide variety of utilities across Europe, sharing knowledge and expertise, collaborating on research projects and conducting training. Over the course of next year, the organisation will continue to expand on its security policy, architecture and operations.