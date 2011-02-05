Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

IT Jobs and Computer Security

SEO SEM

Business News

Iberdrola joins the European Network for Cyber Security

December 2019 by Marc Jacob

Iberdrola has now joined the European Network for Cyber Security (ENCS). The company becomes the latest member of ENCS’ work to strengthen the energy sector’s cyber defences.

With a key focus on becoming the ‘utility of the future’, Iberdrola supplies electricity to over 100 million consumers and is at the forefront of the energy transition. In recent years, significant investment into digitalisation and smart grids has made cyber security a priority for Iberdrola and ENCS membership was the logical next step.

ENCS already works with a wide variety of utilities across Europe, sharing knowledge and expertise, collaborating on research projects and conducting training. Over the course of next year, the organisation will continue to expand on its security policy, architecture and operations.




See previous articles

    

See next articles











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast Jobs TRAINING Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 