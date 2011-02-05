SureCloud appoints Paul Zeila as Vice-President of GRC Sales for EMEA

December 2019 by Marc Jacob

SureCloud, the provider of cloud-based, Integrated Risk Management solutions and Cybersecurity and Risk Advisory services, has appointed Paul Zeila as Vice-President of GRC Sales for EMEA. He will be instrumental in driving business growth and developing service lines, as well as having overall responsibility for SureCloud’s suite of GRC products.

Paul brings nearly 20 years of experience working in the GRC space with global organizations such as IBM, ACL, SAP and most recently, Deloitte. Paul has an in-depth understanding of Enterprise Risk, Governance Risk and Compliance, and has an excellent track record of sales and creating go-to-market strategies for clients.

As part of his remit at SureCloud, Paul will be responsible for managing his team based primarily out of the London office, with plans to create new regional offices and grow the sales teams across the UK in the near future.