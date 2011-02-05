IRIS introduces its new IRISmart™ Security software

November 2019 by Marc Jacob

IRISmart™ Security was developed to simplify and secure registration procedures in the hospitality sector (hotels, campsites, inns, etc.) and many other sectors (car hire agencies, medical centres, etc.). It quickly and efficiently improves customer reception processes in all of those establishments.

IRISmart™ Security: the ideal software for the hotel and tourism sectors

IRISmart™ Security is compatible with all TWAIN scanners and is designed to speed up and improve the client registration procedure. Hotel chains, independent hotels, car hire agencies, and holiday centres will find this software a real asset when extracting their clients’ personal data from ID cards or passports.

This cutting-edge professional software incorporates IRIS’s multi-award-winning OCR (optical character recognition) engine, which is used by many leaders in the sector. It can recognise printed text in more than 130 languages.

To use it, you simply position the official document and extract the data with one click, thanks to MRZ recognition. Once extracted, the data is stored in a uniform format in a file that is easy to archive or export. This lets you create a reliable authentication system within your establishment (conversion to PDF, Word, or Excel).

Available at a recommended retail price of €399 (compatible with Windows) Discover the ideal system by choosing IRIScan™ Desk 5 Security or IRIScan™ Desk Pro 5 Security

For even more efficiency, IRIS decided to integrate its IRISmart™ Security software into its IRIScan Desk scanner range, to create two new complete solutions for professionals: IRIScan™ Desk 5 Security and IRIScan™ Desk Pro 5 Security. These two USB-powered scanners simplify the collection of all the key data found in official documents.

This makes registration and check-in procedures easy, whilst guaranteeing the authentication of the people present in the establishment. These systems improve the customer experience thanks to simplified check-in, whilst creating a transparent authentication process.

IRIScan™ Desk 5 Security €499

Camera resolution: 8 MP

Scanning size: A4 (maximum)

IRIScan™ Desk Pro 5 Security €599

Camera resolution: 12 MP

Scanning size: up to A3

External scanning button

Bar code Scanning