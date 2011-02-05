IPSecurityCenter™ Selected to Protect European Critical Infrastructure

January 2018 by Marc Jacob

CNL Software announced the selection it’s IPSecurityCenter™ PSIM by Gasunie, the leading Dutch natural gas infrastructure and transportation company. IPSecurityCenter was chosen following a lengthy and detailed tender selection process throughout 2017, and will be delivered by CNL Software’s Dutch partner, Mactwin Security, as part of a 10-year contract.

At the recent contract signing ceremony held at the Gasunie Headquarters in Groningen, CNL Software and Mactwin were complimented on the quality of their joint presentation, and also the strength of the relationship that has been forged between all three parties.

The selection process saw CNL Software and Mactwin demonstrate the value of IPSecurityCenter against a large number of competitive technologies, reflecting not only the quality of the IPSecurityCenter platform, but also on Mactwin’s ability to present, design and deliver complex security integration and management programs.

Whilst PSIM platforms have traditionally focused on core security subsystems, there is increasing demand for companies to address the proliferation of IoT devices, sensors and related subsystems. Being entirely agnostic to the type of underlying subsystem, IPSecurityCenter is perfectly placed to leverage all technologies that support the overall security mission for Gasunie.

“We take great pride in the quality of our software, and the people and supporting services that accompany it” commented James Condron, Global VP Sales and Marketing for CNL Software, on the award. “Not only does this project further under line our credentials in the Critical National Infrastructure market, it also demonstrates our strategy to partner with best of breed providers in a variety of territories. We are delighted to have been selected for such a prestigious European project and look forward to working closely with the teams at Mactwin Security and Gasunie”.

CNL Software’s IPSecurityCenter PSIM Solution provides a single view of organizations critical security and life safety systems, increasing emergency preparedness, delivering intelligence to the point of need and providing process guidance to enhance security responses.