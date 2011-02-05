NIT, Inc. Selects STid Mobile ID® Access Solution and SMARTContactless to Secure its New Headquarters!

January 2018 by Marc Jacob

SMARTContactless, a value-added distributor for contactless solutions, ABS Technology and STid, announced they have been selected by INIT Innovation in Transportation Inc., provider of intelligent transportation systems for public transit, to create new mobile access control experience for its employees and visitors.

STid Mobile ID®, from the trailblazer and specialize in the design of secure solutions STid, is a contender for the best Bluetooth® access control reader on the market today. Common supported credential technologies are MIFARE®, MIFARE® DESFire® EV1/EV2, NFC and STid’s mobile credentials using your smartphone and Bluetooth® for communications. The instinctive solution includes a free mobile app, the latest generation of multi-technologies Architect® Blue readers, Offline and Online programming tools.

INIT Innovation in Transportation Inc. has installed numerous STid’s Architect® Blue readers at doors and entrances to secure their new Corporate headquarters thanks to SMARTContactless and ABS technology expertise. Employees and visitors use STid’s patented identification mode features and can access the building or other sensitive entrances within the offices without taking their smartphones out of the pocket or bag. Jamie Thomas, Systems Engineer for ABS technology in Virginia Beach, VA, has selected the STid Mobile ID® solution for its innovative dimension. “This Bluetooth reader has so much technology built into it; it’s future proof, easy to install and program.”

Feedback on the mobile access solution has been positive and INIT USA Inc. is exploring the STid Mobile ID’s options to remotely assign and revoke mobile credentials to employees and visitors over the air. “As a provider of innovative technology to our public transit customers, INIT desired an access control solution which mirrored our innovative technology solutions, matched our company culture, and was simple to install and administer” said INIT USA Inc. Director of IT, David Page. “In addition, we wanted the ability to start with a small proof of concept and eventually grow it as this type of technology inevitably transitions to a fundamental employee expectation instead of a bleeding edge innovation.”