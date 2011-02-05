ID TECH’s VP3320 Receives the SCRP Certification from the PCI Security Standards Council

June 2019 by Pierre Kouliche

ID TECH is a global leader in secure payment solutions that designs and manufactures a full range of PCI-certified PIN entry devices, PIN on Glass readers, chip card (EMV) readers and magstripe readers in addition to the acclaimed ViVOpay line of contactless payment products.

The latest VP3320 mobile device is ID TECH’s first SCRP (Secure Card Reader-PIN) designed to be used in PCI’s new SPoC (Software PIN on Consumer off-the-shelf device) standard environment. It allows merchants the flexibility to accept payment on their own tablets or mobile phones, while allowing customers to protect their PIN entry during the transaction.

VP3320 supports EMV contact and contactless payments via NFC and major mobile wallets including Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay. It has both Bluetooth and USB connectivity options in a compact size for on-the-go use.