A10 Networks has announced a container-based solutions

July 2019 by Marc Jacob

A10 Networks has announced a cloud-ready, light-weight set of container-based solutions to provide secure application services. They offer the industry’s highest performing container solutions with up to 200 Gbps of throughput for A10 Networks’ Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC), Carrier-Grade Networking (CGN), and Convergent Firewall (CFW) solutions. The addition of Thunder Containers extends the company’s multi-cloud portfolio and increases the performance, security and availability of applications, enabling customers to confidently run their critical workloads in multi-cloud environments at hyperscale. Customers can meet the increased traffic demands, while maintaining predictable service levels when deploying applications in multiple geographic locations and across public and private clouds.

Enterprises today are leveraging almost five clouds for their application infrastructure. Multiple disparate environments to manage, on top of inherent application complexity, make deploying applications more complex. Organizations need efficient, agile and high-performance solutions that also provide centralized management and analytics across the entire application infrastructure.

Agile, Cloud-Native Application Infrastructures

A10 Networks Thunder Containers-based solutions can help solve many issues faced by organizations today. The addition of a container-based solution to the A10 Networks’ portfolio helps support a mix of application architectures, from traditional monolithic to distributed microservices, with the same code, the same management all-inclusive API and the same feature-set to help organizations combine new and legacy services for more agile infrastructures. In addition, it can eliminate the struggle between NetOps/SecOps and DevOps with unified and consistent application, feature-set and policy control across traditional data center and multi-cloud environments.

Thunder Containers is also supported with Kubernetes. The highly portable solution is supported on standard Intel x86 servers and can be deployed across the largest cloud providers, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP), as well as private data centers, allowing businesses to benefit from agility, flexibility and security. Combined with the unique FlexPool® licensing model, customers can aggregate capacity for flexible allocation and redistribution of resources for applications running in the cloud.

Thunder for Containers will be available in Q3, 2019.