Hybrid Cloud most discussed theme on cloud computing in Q3 2019, reveals GlobalData

December 2019 by GlobalData

‘Hybrid Cloud’ has garnered the highest percentage (48%) of Twitter mentions among the discussions of world’s leading cloud computing experts during the third quarter (Q3) of 2019, according to GlobalData, a data and analytics company.

In terms of intensity of discussions, Hybrid Cloud technology was followed by Multi Cloud with 36% share of discussions, Public Cloud (13%) and Private Cloud (3%). Brad Shimmin, Service Director at GlobalData, says: “Within the rapidly evolving market areas like digital transformation, the cloud is no longer seen as a final endpoint or destination; rather it is but one aspect of a broader resource continuum that combines private, edge and public cloud workloads into a seamless, optimized and reliable whole.”

An analysis of GlobalData’s Cloud Computing Influencer Platform, which tracks more than 250 global cloud computing experts and their discussions pertaining to emerging trends, pain areas, new fields of innovation and other popular areas on Twitter, reveals that ‘Artificial Intelligence’ (AI) and ‘Internet of Things’ as two of the most significant trends in Hybrid Cloud related discussions.

Cloud Applications and Cybersecurity were seen as two major trends in Multi Cloud as the conversations imply that many large organizations struggle with security worries as they are trending towards Multi Cloud deployment where applications will run across multiple cloud providers. The next generation technology, 5G, also appeared as a top trend in Multi Cloud related conversations.

Brad Shimmin concludes: “Unique business opportunities surrounding technologies like 5G and AI in particular are driving this interest in hybrid computing, not out of expense or simplicity but rather out of necessity. For use cases like traffic flow optimization, for example, where time sensitive predictive data analysis is paramount, the installation of intelligence at the edge is