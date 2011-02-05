Hs14 SMR HDDs launhed by Western Digital Corporation

June 2018 by Marc Jacob

Western Digital Corporation disclosed that Dropbox Inc. has qualified and is the first to deploy the Ultrastar® Hs14 host-managed shingled magnetic recording (SMR) hard disk drive (HDD) at exabyte scale in its custom-built storage infrastructure, Magic Pocket. Staying on the leading-edge of data technology advancements, Dropbox completed qualification and is deploying SMR for its cloud storage environment.

Leveraging the 14TB Ultrastar Hs14 HDDs and the company’s custom-built storage architecture, Dropbox is taking advantage of greater storage density and increased power efficiency, at the same level of reliability for primary storage in its cloud data centers.

As the industry’s first 14TB HDD, the Ultrastar Hs14 delivers among the lowest TCO for scale-out enterprise and cloud data centers. The drives are built on Western Digital HelioSeal® platform for online storage. Built for enterprise workloads, the Ultrastar Hs14 host-managed SMR HDD is ideal for ultra-dense scale-out storage systems for private and public cloud enterprise applications.