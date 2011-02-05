Hosting Provider WorldStream Announces Phase 2 Expansion at Its Flagship Data Center

June 2019 by Marc Jacob

WorldStream announces a 268-rack expansion at its company-owned, flagship data center in Naaldwijk, the Netherlands. This 2nd phase expansion means that WorldStream, within the course of a year will be doubling its facility capacity to 536 data center racks at this location.

As an Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) hosting provider serving clients globally with unmanaged IaaS hosting solutions, WorldStream currently owns two data centers. Both located in Naaldwijk, the Netherlands, these facilities are home to WorldStream’s fast-growing number of servers for clients worldwide. The number of dedicated servers installed in WorldStream’s two data centers currently adds up to 15,000 dedicated servers in total. The 2nd phase expansion in WorldStream’s flagship data center allows the hosting company to further grow its dedicated server capacity in its data centers to 20,000 servers, but WorldStream is already eying another greenfield data center build nearby.

N+2 Data Center Setup

The current 268-rack data center expansion at WorldStream’s flagship facility is expected to be ready for commissioning in Q4 2019. This data center features a highly energy-efficient design, using indirect adiabatic cooling technology as well as hot-aisle containment. According to WorldStream’s calculations, it results in a Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) of 1.15, which is an extremely energy-efficient figure. The energy-efficiency and sustainability of this facility is confirmed by third-party audits and awarded with an ISO 14001:2015 certification, specifying its environmental performance.

WorldStream’s flagship data center features a highly redundant design with an N+2 setup. The facility is also equipped with a fully modular UPS system to facilitate hot-swappable maintenance and avoiding any downtime. Today’s facility expansion includes an investment in two extra 93PM 500kVA Uninterruptable Power Supplies (UPSs) and three new generators (2500kVA each). WorldStream utilizes a mix of leading brands for its data center designs - to aim for maximum efficiency and uptime, catering to ‘enterprise-grade’ requirements. These brands include Eaton, FläktGroup and Zwart Techniek (a Dutch provider of generator sets).