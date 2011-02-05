Sophos Boosts Intercept X for Server with Endpoint Detection and Response to Help Businesses of all Sizes Battle New Blended Cyberattacks

June 2019 by Marc Jacob

Sophos announced Intercept X for Server with Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR). By adding EDR to Intercept X for Server, IT managers can investigate cyberattacks against servers, a sought-after target due to the high value of data stored there. Cybercriminals frequently evolve their methods and are now blending automation and human hacking skills to successfully carry out attacks on servers. This new type of blended attack combines the use of bots to identify potential victims with active adversaries making decisions about who and how to attack.

The SophosLabs Uncut article, Worms Deliver Cryptomining Malware to Web Servers, underscores how easy it is for cybercriminals to leverage bots to discover soft targets. The report explains an automated attack that can deliver a wide range of malicious code to servers that, as a class, tend to lag behind normal update cycles.

Anatomy of a Blended Cyberattack

Once the bots identify potential targets, cybercriminals use their savvy to select victims based on an organization’s scope of sensitive data or intellectual property, ability to pay a large ransom, or access to other servers and networks. The final steps are cerebral and manual: break in, evade detection and move laterally to complete the mission. This could be to quietly sneak around to steal intelligence and exit unnoticed, disable backups and encrypt servers to demand high-roller ransoms, or use servers as launch pads to attack other companies.

Sophos explains how blended cyberattacks work in this video, Intercept X for Server with Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR).

Sophos Intercept X for Server with EDR

With Sophos Intercept X for Server with EDR, IT managers at businesses of all sizes now have visibility across an entire estate. This allows them to proactively detect stealthy attacks, better understand the impact of a security incident and quickly visualize the full attack history.

Sophos Intercept X for Server with EDR expands Sophos’ offering of EDR, which was first announced for endpoints in October 2018. Sophos EDR is powered by deep learning technology for more extensive malware discovery. Sophos’ deep learning neural network is trained on hundreds of millions of samples to look for suspicious attributes of malicious code to detect never-before-seen threats. It provides broad, expert analysis of potential attacks by comparing the DNA of suspicious files against the malware samples already categorized in SophosLabs. With Sophos’ EDR feature, IT managers also have on-demand access to curated intelligence from SophosLabs, guided investigations into suspicious events, and recommended next steps. To maintain full visibility into the threat landscape, SophosLabs tracks, deconstructs and analyzes 400,000 unique and previously unseen malware attacks each day.

Pricing and Availability

