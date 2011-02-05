Help AG and Nozomi Networks announce a partnership

September 2018 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Nozomi Networks Inc. and Help AG announced they have partnered to broaden Help AG’s delivery of services to customers in industrial automation, manufacturing, power and building operations industries across the Middle East. Help AG will work with and resell the Nozomi Networks solution.

Nozomi Networks has a solution for mapping, monitoring and identifying OT threats. It easily integrates and shares ICS information with large-scale IT/OT environments.

Help AG is a provider of cyber security services, consultancy and solutions in the Middle East.Through this agreement with Nozomi Networks, the reseller will be able strengthen its offering to the industrial sector with a security platform that enables comprehensive mapping, monitoring and detection of cyber threats in ICS networks.