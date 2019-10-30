Search
De la Théorie à la pratique











Vulnérabilités

IT Jobs and Computer Security

SEO SEM

Business News

Heficed Becomes Newest Member of Internet Infrastructure Coalition

July 2019 by Marc Jacob

Heficed has joined the Internet Infrastructure Coalition (i2Coalition). The IP address, cloud, and dedicated server solutions provider became the newest member of the organization which is aimed at providing a voice in forming Internet infrastructure-related public policy for “those who build the Internet.” By joining the likes of Google, Equinix, and Amazon, among others, Heficed looks to be an active member of the coalition, ready to represent the values that the i2Coalition stands for.

The i2Coalition is an organization uniting various companies working in the field of Internet infrastructure. The organization’s mission is to “keep the Internet open as an engine for growth and innovation.” By working with Internet infrastructure providers, the coalition is advocating for sensible policies and helping to create industry standards, while building awareness of how the Internet functions.

Intermediary liability, privacy, encryption, access to data, Internet governance, and digital trade are the core focuses of the i2Coalition. In general, the coalition advocates for keeping the Internet free and multi-governed to protect its nature as an engine for innovation.

As the coalition is member-driven, the participating enterprises are guiding what activities should the organization engage in. To do so, the i2Coalition is comprised of four working groups, each of them tackling different issues: ICANN Committee, Public Policy Working Group, Diversity and Inclusion Initiative, and Best Practices Working Group.




