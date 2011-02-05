HPE Announces HPE SimpliVity Support for Microsoft Hyper-V and SimpliVity Workspaces for Citrix

May 2018 by Marc Jacob

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced HPE SimpliVity 380 with Microsoft Hyper-V and new SimpliVity integration partner solutions as a Citrix WorkSpace Appliance Partner. The new offerings expand customer hypervisor options and simplify and enhance the ability to provide high-performance virtual applications and desktops, making it faster and easier to deliver secure digital workspaces in today’s hybrid cloud world.

Businesses are weighed down by IT infrastructure that was not designed to enable them to move faster for today’s virtual environments. HPE SimpliVity 380 with Microsoft Hyper-V provides businesses with an easier IT infrastructure solution, simplifying the data center by converging servers, storage and storage networking into one simple to manage, software-defined platform. The result is increased business agility and economics of the cloud in an on-premises solution. The pre-integrated, all-flash, hyperconverged building block simplifies IT by combining all infrastructure and advanced data services for virtualized workloads—including VM-centric management and mobility, data protection and guaranteed data efficiency.

The latest HPE SimpliVity 380 with Microsoft Hyper-V solution offers HPE SimpliVity customers the following core benefits:

• Enables VM centric management and mobility – HPE SimpliVity hyperconvergence enables policy-based, VM-centric management abstracted from the underlying hardware to simplify day-to-day operations. VMware customers benefit from this core value with 95% seeing value and IT simplification. Now Microsoft Hyper-V customers can achieve the same benefit.

• Data protection – Customers now have access to a hyperconverged solution with full-featured, built-in backup and recovery at no additional cost. These data protection features include the resilience, built-in backup, and bandwidth-efficient replication needed to ensure the highest levels of data integrity and availability, eliminating the need for legacy data protection.

• Data efficiency – Efficiency is delivered by powerful built-in data services including in-line deduplication and compression and novel data architecture to speed business continuity and enable workload mobility. Guaranteed data efficiency saves 90 percent capacity across storage and backup combined and the benefits include slashing recovery point objectives (RPOs) and recovery time objectives (RTOs) from days or hours to seconds, with a guaranteed 60-second restore for a 1 TB VM.

HPE SimpliVity 380 enables customers to deploy the industry’s most powerful hyperconverged platform with either Microsoft Hyper-V or VMWare vSphere private clouds.

HPE SimpliVity 380 with support for Microsoft Hyper-V is immediately available from HPE and HPE global partners.

o extend our partnership with Citrix by collaborating on a HPE SimpliVity solution portfolio integration, including the new HPE SimpliVity 380 with Microsoft Hyper-V, into the Citrix HCI Workspace Appliance Program. The HPE and Citrix solution is pre-integrated and pre-tested in the SimpliVity appliance, so customer don’t have to build their own solutions to deliver their virtualized applications and desktops. The appliance program makes it easy to deliver new workplace solutions and be managed seamlessly with Citrix over the lifecycle. Together, HPE and Citrix are setting the standard for customers to easily deploy digital workspaces with multi hypervisor, multi-cloud flexibility resulting in world-class digital collaboration and a borderless, productive workplace.