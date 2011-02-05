ADVA secures the cloud with industry’s first virtualized encryption solution

May 2018 by Marc Jacob

ADVA achieved a major milestone for network security with the launch of its ConnectGuard(TM) Cloud technology. The new solution is the first in the industry to deliver virtualized encryption in hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The software is a breakthrough for service providers and enterprises that want to move away from IPSec-focused appliance-based solutions that are costly and inflexible. Based on the award-winning Ensemble Connector, ConnectGuard(TM) Cloud’s military-grade encryption can be deployed on any COTS server or in a public cloud infrastructure. What’s more, with Ensemble Connector’s zero touch provisioning capabilities, customers can roll out secure cloud connectivity to thousands of endpoints within minutes.