ADVA secures the cloud with industry’s first virtualized encryption solution
May 2018 by Marc Jacob
ADVA achieved a major milestone for network security with the launch of its ConnectGuard(TM) Cloud technology. The new solution is the first in the industry to deliver virtualized encryption in hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The software is a breakthrough for service providers and enterprises that want to move away from IPSec-focused appliance-based solutions that are costly and inflexible. Based on the award-winning Ensemble Connector, ConnectGuard(TM) Cloud’s military-grade encryption can be deployed on any COTS server or in a public cloud infrastructure. What’s more, with Ensemble Connector’s zero touch provisioning capabilities, customers can roll out secure cloud connectivity to thousands of endpoints within minutes.
As more and more enterprises move their applications to both private and public clouds, it’s imperative that the data be rigorously protected. ConnectGuard(TM) Cloud has been engineered specifically for this task. It’s powered by Senetas’ transport-independent encryption engine that supports dynamic software encryption at multiple layers, enabling customers to apply encryption based on the needs of the application and the type of networking available at remote sites. This offers customers a far more efficient and flexible security solution with much lower latency than existing products. ConnectGuard(TM) Cloud’s encryption is standards compliant and supports end-to-end encryption and tunneling. It’s currently in multiple trials with enterprises and service providers across the globe.
