Group-IB introduces Secure Bank on a global market

September 2018 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Group-IB introduces Secure Bank to the international market. Secure Bank is a product catered to financial institutions that aims to prevent client-side fraud and attacks across sessions, platforms, devices, channels, and entities.

Group-IB’s Secure Bank is equipped with a full stack of anti-fraud technologies which protects banks and its customers across all layers while identifying fraud at the preparation stage. Complementing other anti-fraud systems, Secure Bank can block thefts in real time and detect attacker’s logins, social engineering scams, botnets, money laundering, and the possible infection or compromise of a user’s device.

Extensive expertise in computer forensics, threat intelligence, and detection enables Group-IB to aggregate a broad spectrum of data: “smart” behavior analytics, anomaly detection data, daily updates of rules and signatures, as well as 100,000+ threat actor profiles. This allows banks to be on alert for new attacks and fraud schemes unknown to any other anti-fraud systems.

Secure Bank continuously processes 9.5 mln sessions a day. This is accomplished by analyzing and comparing the typical actions of both real users and those of fraudsters during the sessions. By using a number of bio-chronometrics parameters (velocity and navigation, mouse movements, keystrokes, typing cadence, delays, etc.), Secure Bank uses behavioral analytics to identify if a legitimate user or fraudster is logged in, reducing false positives.

Group-IB developers particularly focused on protection against Android Trojans. The number of thefts involving this type of Trojan has been increasing constantly and will continue to grow in 2018. Secure Bank extends the range of analyzed channels to mobile devices in order to protect bank payments on smartphones, tablets, and other iOS and Android devices. Secure Bank’s unique adaptive logic makes it possible to correlate users’ behavior on their devices as they interact with their bank through various channels, as well as their behavior across different banks to prevent cross-banking fraud. Machine learning algorithms and advanced rule engines allow the system to detect unusual or suspicious activity initiated by a criminal impersonating a real user.

The Secure Bank module can either be loaded alongside bank pages on the end-client’s device or as an SDK in mobile banking applications.