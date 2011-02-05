New SIMalliance Specification Supports Consistent Remote SIM Provisioning for Consumer and M2M deployments

September 2018 by SIMalliance

SIMalliance, the non-profit association which represents approximately 90% of the global SIM industry, has released version 2.2 of its eUICC Profile Package: Interoperable Format Technical Specification .

This is the specification that standardises the format used for remote loading of subscriptions across deployed machine-to-machine (M2M) and consumer devices. It describes a common coding process for subscription data to be built, remotely loaded and installed into any eSIM by any SIM vendor on behalf of any mobile network operator (MNO).

The updated specification will further improve interoperability and provide additional functionality to enable consistent remote SIM provisioning across multiple consumer and M2M deployments.

"The eUICC Profile Package Technical Specification, and associated testing specifications, are already widely implemented across the industry", comments Remy Cricco, Chairman of SIMalliance. "The latest enhancements are based on extensive feedback from specification users and the result of close collaboration with other key industry stakeholders, including GlobalPlatform and GSMA."

"As the eSIM ecosystem continues to mature, SIMalliance is committed to evolving the eUICC Profile Package Technical Specification to meet the requirements posed by emerging technologies and trends, including the expected launch of the first 5G networks in 2019."