Gartner names ServiceNow a leader in the 2018 Magic Quadrant for Integrated Risk Management (IRM)

July 2018 by Marc Jacob

We feel the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Integrated Risk Management is an invaluable aide for those seeking an unbiased, third‑party evaluation of vendors as the market transforms from legacy GRC to a unified and integrated view of risk.

Through continuous monitoring and automation, ServiceNow provides a real‑time view of compliance and risk, improves decision making, and increases performance across the organization and with vendors. Only ServiceNow can connect the business, security, and IT with an integrated risk framework that transforms manual, siloed, and inefficient processes into a unified program built on a single platform.




