GITAM University secures campus with Matrix video surveillance

July 2018 by Marc Jacob

GITAM University is a leading research and innovation driven university in India. The university has three campuses - its main campus at Visakhapatnam with off campuses at Hyderabad and Bengaluru. During the last 36 years it has steadily evolved into a world class university, recognized for the experiential learning it offers, its competent and compassionate faculties, the stellar research laboratories, academic vibrancy and cosmopolitan culture. Known for its creative dynamism and flexibility, the university offers varied programs blending skill development and value orientation to shape the careers of students and develop holistic personality to be privileged members of the civil society.

PROJECT HIGHLIGHT:

Area Covered: 5 Buildings Spanning 50 Acres

IP Cameras: 300+

Recording Devices: 15+

Main Requirement: Support from Manufacturer for Design, Implementation and 24*7 After-sales Support

BUSINESS CHALLENGE:

Criminal activities in education campuses were on a constant rise across the country, leading to serious concerns among educationalists. To add to it, incidents of ragging were on the rise even in reputed institutes, inflicting a negative impact on the reputation of institutes.

Meanwhile, GITAM University was coming up with its new campus in Bangalore. Being a highly reputed institute for the last 36 years, it did not want to compromise on security and reputation of the institute. Being a large project, they were looking for a trusted Indian brand that could provide direct pre and post-sales support.

The university wanted to operate the entire video surveillance system without a special IT infrastructure room and other peripherals like server that complicate management and monitoring. The system had to be very easy to use so that it could also be operated by security guards without any hindrance.

Being very particular about discipline and security, they wanted video recorders that could store recording from all cameras for 45 days, at the same time most efficiently reducing storage costs.

MATRIX SOLUTION

Matrix covered the entire campus with high resolution IP Cameras.

The solution was designed through a joint site visit by Matrix executives along with the System Integrator. It began by securing the periphery of all five buildings with a combination of 1.3MP and 2MP IP cameras based on estimated threat perception at each point. Areas with higher threat perception were covered with 2MP varifocal cameras, whereas areas with low or medium threat perception were covered with 1.3MP cameras. A total of 80 cameras were installed to secure the periphery of all five buildings.

Interiors of the buildings were secured by mounting 1.3MP cameras in the corridors of all five buildings. Matrix 1.3MP camera, with a day as well as night vision range of 30 meters, ensured that the entire corridor was covered by a single camera. All in all, over 220 cameras were deployed in various areas of the building, covering every nook and corner of the campus.

These cameras provided crystal clear images with great detail that could be used to identify a person in case of an event. This acted as a deterrent for students indulging in ragging at hostels and helped the institute to ensure security and discipline through live monitoring.

Furthermore, Matrix appeared to be the only brand that could meet the requirement of monitoring all cameras without a server. For this, Matrix connected all recorders in the setup in a master-slave configuration. Once this was done, the output could be taken directly on a TV from one of the video recorders through an HDMI cable, eliminating the server. This enabled the university to monitor all cameras connected to multiple devices without using a server. The entire setup was very easy to operate even for a security guard as it did not involve the complexity of a server.

To manage the storage requirement, all recorders supplied by Matrix supported 24TB internal storage that could comfortably store recordings of every camera for 45 days and optimize storage using Adaptive Recording and Camera-wise Recording Flexibility.

BENEFITS

• Prevention of Criminal Activities like Ragging, Molestation, etc.

• Enhanced Security

• Ease of Use

PRODUCTS

SATATYA CIBR13FL40CW: 1.3MP IP BULLET CAMERA

SATATYA CIDR13FL40CW: 1.3MP IP DOME CAMERA

SATATYA CIBR20VL12CWP: 2MP VARIFOCAL IP BULLET CAMERA

SATATYA CIDR20VL12CWP: 2MP VARIFOCAL IP DOME CAMERA

SATATYA HVR1624P: 24-CHANNEL HYBRID VIDEO RECORDER WITH 24TB STORAGE SUPPORT

SATATYA NVR64P: 64-CHANNEL NETWORK VIDEO RECORDER WITH 24TB STORAGE SUPPORT