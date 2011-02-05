Fujitsu comment on news that ’cyberattacks inevitable, admit UK chief execs’

July 2018 by Sarah Armstrong-Smith, ‎Head Continuity & Resilience at Fujitsu UK & Ireland

A new research has been published this morning, which has revealed that the chief executives of some of Britain’s biggest businesses believe becoming a victim of a cyberattack is unavoidable.

In response to this, Sarah Armstrong-Smith, Head Continuity & Resilience at Fujitsu UK & Ireland reiterates that, because even the best-run organisation is vulnerable to an attack, we all need to collectively ensure that we’re doing everything possible to proactively prevent a hack from happening:

“With breaches hitting our headlines almost on a daily basis, it is true that be it public or private, small or large, every organisation is vulnerable to an attack. Although there is no denying that organisational awareness is on the rise, those behind breaches are finding new and creative ways to bring an organisation to its knees.

“As attackers always have the initiative, even the best-run company could suffer from a hack or data theft. With GDPR in full force, companies need to be aware of all the channels cyber criminals can use to infiltrate the company and steal data, and take proactive steps to safeguard it. The ripple effects of an attack no longer stay within the four walls of an organisation, and businesses of all sizes must remain on the front foot to proactively identify and manage threats instead of waiting for breaches to happen.

“After all, cybercrime is not a probability, it is an inevitability. It will be the way in which organisations prepares for it, however, that can make all the difference.”