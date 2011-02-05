Mike Forcepoint comment NHS data breach

July 2018 by Mike Smart, Security Strategist, EMEA at Forcepoint

“This NHS data breach seems to be due to a software problem rather than a malicious actor, but that doesn’t make it any less dangerous. Patients are only becoming more aware of how valuable their data is and how it is being used. Developers must have a deep understanding of this when they design programs, build APIs or implement new processes. Many layers of protection must be integrated into the final product, understanding and taking into consideration implications for data privacy like GDPR.

“In this case, it appears the underlying program left patient data exposed, even though each party involved in handling the data was aware of the privacy policy settings. It’s a clear indicator that relying too heavily on software will cause these mistakes to happen in the future. We can’t afford to leave out the human element when deciding how we protect sensitive data, and must involve creative and lateral thinking in the testing and final checking stage before software goes live.”