Fujitsu Consigns Passwords to History with New PalmSecure Biometric Offering

July 2019 by Marc Jacob

Fujitsu today launches a new, extended range of PalmSecure-based biometric security solutions that consigns passwords to history by making biometric ID easy to use across a wide variety of day-to-day applications.

Available immediately to customers in Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa, the expanded Fujitsu PalmSecure offering comprises four main elements1: Fujitsu Biometric Authentication PalmSecure ID Engine, ID GateKeeper, ID LifePass and ID Login V2 for access to client computing, physical access to buildings or data centres and to all kinds of applications via a simple and comprehensive Application Programming Interface (API). The new offering enables customers to benefit from a very broad range of password-free biometric authentication applications.

PalmSecure enables organisations to step up to the highest level of biometric security, while increasing convenience for users and avoiding costly service desk interactions to reset forgotten passwords. Powerful integration capabilities allow customers to build ultra-secure biometric control into solutions for physical access to buildings and devices, as well as logical access to specific applications and services.

Providing all ingredients for easy, convenient, and quick-to-create biometric authentication solutions, the comprehensive and highly-scalable Fujitsu PalmSecure offering brings the security of biometric access within reach of virtually any application. Based on a new central matching server, it enhances security by eliminating the need for multiple user enrolment across different locations, devices, applications or services. Ease of integration with all kinds of applications and equipment is facilitated using a comprehensive Application Programming Interface (API), extending biometric ID to use cases from data centre entry to user credentials for industrial machinery, to single sign-on (SSO) for all kinds of applications.

Secure, simple, hygienic palm vein biometric identification

Systems security has become a challenge with attacks on all fronts – not just from outsiders but also through insider manipulation – making the implementation of technological safeguards and categorised access vital.

Biometrics is gaining recognition as a reliable, highly-accurate and efficient method of confirming an individual’s identity, as organisations search for more secure and simpler-to-use authentication methods for data access, physical access and general security. Fujitsu’s research on various biometric ID solutions, such as iris and facial recognition, fingerprints, voice and signatures show that even these solutions are vulnerable to counterfeit and theft and that some, especially fingerprints, are potentially unhygienic.

The contactless PalmSecure authentication system uses biometric technology developed based on Fujitsu’s more than two decades of image recognition experience and incorporates technology from BioSec Group Ltd. to authenticate users based on the unique pattern of their palm veins. Vein patterns are unique to individuals and contain detailed characteristics, allowing a template to be formed for each user2.

PalmSecure’s advanced authentication algorithm produces an extremely-high level of accuracy and application versatility. A false acceptance rate below 0.00001 percent (1 in 10 million) and false rejection rate of 0.01 percent (1 in 10,000) make PalmSecure one of the most accurate biometric authentication system currently available on the market. The contactless reader is hygienic and non-invasive, and leads to very high levels of user acceptance.

”