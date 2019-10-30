CaaB Uses VMware to Deliver High Performance Cloud to MSP Customers VMware Hypervisor Ensures Stability & Reliability

July 2019 by Marc Jacob

To enhance compatibility and performance of its cloud services, CaaB, the leader in helping Managed Services Providers (MSPs), VARs, and hosting companies instantly expand their business opportunities and bottom lines with a customizable, white-labeled global cloud infrastructure, is leveraging VMware Hypervisor, the premier software available.

CaaB services are available from 13 separate data centers around the world and are used by more than 6,000 end customers, which allows VMware to be a standard offering, not a premium option. Neither MSPs nor their end users will have to pay any additional fees for this special service.

Using the VMware infrastructure allows CaaB to deliver a top-tier, high performance infrastructure with 99.99% SLA guaranteed. Set-up takes less than a minute with instant scaling up or down as necessary. CaaB ensures no hardware maintenance, low total cost of ownership and simple backup and monitoring.

While VMware Hypervisor is running in the background, every service provider has access to a VCenter that allows them to completely manage individual client accounts.

CaaB’s VMware-based cloud infrastructure is distributed across global, state-of-the-art, purpose-built data centers in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, so servers can be launched from any location instantly, running Windows or Linux according to individual configuration needs.