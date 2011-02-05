Fraud prevention and identity verification technologies at Identity Week London

June 2019 by Marc Jacob

Gradiant is showing at Digital:ID EXPO its trustworthy solutions for document fraud prevention and biometric customer identity verification From June 11th to 13th Gradiant has an important appointment in London. For a few days, the city is becoming the capital of identity recognition technologies to transact in a seamless, yet secure manner. Identity Week is the largest technology fair focused on the concept of identity in Europe and this year brings together more than 3,000 international industry actors in three world-class events: Digital:ID, Planet Biometrics and Security Document Week.

In this international scenario, Gradiant is showing forensic technologies and face recognition solutions at booth D28 (Digital: EXPO, ExCel London) to automate digital onboarding and Know Your Customer (KYC) processes in a reliable way, as well as prevent document fraud on Internet.

Our main goal: Ensuring customer safety

Providing security when we need access to personal data is fundamental in order to incorporate technology into the day-to-day activities we carry out in the actual digital society. Facial recognition is positioned as one of the most reliable techniques to incorporate into user registration processes, both to register new customers and to provide secure access to personal data in digital onboarding processes (electronic identification of the customer that allows the remote goods and services contract).

Most of the time, these processes require to verify that the ID document -ID, passport or driver’s license- registered in the system matches with the user’s identity in an unmistakable way; but it is also important to incorporate other techniques that collect more information about the client and analyse possible manipulations carried out in the identity document, in order to ensure secure remote client’s discharge.

Triple verification based on reliable technology

“In London we are going to show Valida, our forensic tool to detect manipulations in digital documents. In January we received our second selection to present this solution at the CES in Las Vegas and we continue to show it at MWC in Barcelona and RSA in San Francisco,” explains Daniel Ramos, International Business Development Manager at Gradiant. "Now it’s time to bring Valida to the UK, to Identity Week, where the world’s leading document security vendors come together.”

Valida by Gradiant’s main goal is to evaluate the authenticity of digital documents to prevent fraud in online user verification, digital on boarding and Know Your Customer (KYC) processes. This technology developed by Gradiant, in collaboration with atlanTTic research center of Universidade de Vigo, allows companies to offer an extra level of security in this operations, as it automatically analyses any type of identity document (and other PDF and JPEG files such as payroll, invoices, receipts, etc.) to detect possible spoofing attacks and forgeries in the data present in these files.

In addition to forgery detection technology for digital documents, Gradiant is also showing in London faceIDNN to verify user’s identity by comparing the face with the photograph in his/her ID, driver’s license or passport. Using both images, techniques developed by Gradiant verify in real time if they belong to the same person. Our experience in facial recognition has allowed to develop techniques for anti-spoofing attacks, as well as guaranteeing verification despite significant appearance changes have happened against the photo in the ID card, or if the person has aged. faceIDNN has been co-funded by Xunta de Galicia (Galician Regional Government) by Ignicia Programme (IN8555A IGNICIA Proba de Concepto) In order to complement this verification, Gradiant has developed biometrics of signature, voice and video (liveness detection) to be incorporated in the processes of digital onboarding as a second authentication factor, in order to prove the customer is who he claims to be. “Our solution focuses on taking advantage of digital onboarding process in order to collect other types of information that provide us with a higher level of security in their verification, such as their signature, voice or video," says Ramos. "We have these three biometric technologies and we can implement them together or separately.” Specially designed for KYC processes in banking, insurtech and gambling More and more businesses are born 100% digital and more traditional ones are joining the digitized world. Some of these businesses need to verify the identity of their customers remotely and ensure. This is the case of banks, which currently can register new customers without them physically going to bank offices.

In addition, these entities have a legal obligation to know the identity of their customers as required by the 4th European Anti-Money Laundering Directive, in order to comply with the Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) requirements. This European directive aims to prevent problems such as corruption, illegal financing, and money laundering, among others, to combat illegal transactions in the digital environment. Gradiant’s biometric verification solutions are a complete choice to ensure security through face, signature or voice customer identification and to prevent fraud in digital files. These solutions can also be effective in sectors such as gambling (to identify if users are old enough to access these services), sharing economies (where there is a digital transaction between at least two people), dating, telcos, insurance, e-commerce and hotels.