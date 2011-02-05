Check Point Introduces 16000 and 26000 Series Security Gateways That Deliver Terabit-Per-Second Threat Prevention

June 2019 by Marc Jacob

Check Point has announced a new suite of network security products for large enterprises and data centers, that deliver an industry-leading Tera-bps (bits per second) of Gen V Threat Prevention without compromising on network performance, up time, or scalability.

Powered by the Check Point Infinity architecture, the 16000 and 26000 Security Gateways incorporate Check Point’s ThreatCloud and award-winning SandBlast Zero-Day Protection. These modular gateways come in base, plus and turbo models delivering up to 24 Gbps of Gen V Threat Prevention security throughput, support connectivity standards up to 100 Gbe, and feature expansion options for up to 64 network interfaces.

R80.30 Threat Extraction for the Web and Patent Pending TLS/SSL Inspection The newest release of Check Point’s R80.30 software features the industry’s first threat extraction for the web and patent-pending TLS/SSL inspection capabilities, providing practical prevention against advanced threats. With R80.30, admins will no longer have to compromise on security for productivity. R80.30 Gen V Threat Prevention protects users from malicious web downloads in real-time. Threat Extraction removes exploitable content, reconstructs files to eliminate potential threats and promptly delivers the clean content to the user. In addition, a Threat Prevention dashboard provides full visibility across networks, mobile and endpoints.

The recent release of R80.30 includes new patent-pending Transport Layer Security (TLS) technologies that provide state-of-the-art SSL Inspection. This technology enables enterprises to quickly inspect SSL-encrypted network traffic, evade cyber attack techniques like Server Name Indication (SNI) manipulation, and strike the right balance between security and privacy. Up to 90% of all web traffic is encrypted, meaning that SSL inspection capability is essential for detecting threats that would be otherwise hidden.

With over 160 technology integrations and 100 new features, R80 is the industry’s most advanced threat prevention and security management software for the data center, cloud, mobile and endpoint R80.30’s innovations enable the new 16000 and 26000 gateways to achieve industry leading Threat Prevention performance while streamlining the management process through a single console.

The Final Piece of the Terabit-per-second Puzzle: Maestro Hyperscale Orchestrator Check Point Maestro Hyperscale Orchestrator, the industry’s first hyperscale network security solution, enables a single Check Point gateway to expand to the capacity and performance of 52 gateways in minutes. This nearly limitless scalability enables cloud-level resilience and reliability along with Terabit/second firewall throughput, allowing organizations to support 5G network high data rates and ultra-low latency while securing the most demanding network computing workloads.

This combination of the R80.30 software, 16000/26000 Security Gateways, and the Maestro Orchestrator enables Check Point customers to achieve hyperscale network security with tera-bit levels of threat prevention performance.