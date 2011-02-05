Fingerprints’ sensors intgrated in 400 mobile device models
November 2019 by Marc Jacob
Fingerprint Cards (Fingerprints™) announced that its technology has been integrated into 400 different smartphone models. Earlier this year, Fingerprints announced that it has shipped 1 billion fingerprint sensors worldwide. The company is seeing increased adoption of biometric technologies to enhance the user experience and replace PINs and passwords.
The Swedish-based company played a central role in bringing smartphone fingerprint sensors to the mass-market, and was responsible for integrating the first fingerprint touch sensor on Android in 2014. Fingerprints’ technology is now present in all top five Android OEM brands.
