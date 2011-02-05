Airbus CyberSecurity and ORSYS sign cyber training agreement

November 2019 by Marc Jacob

Airbus CyberSecurity, an Airbus Defence and Space unit, has signed an agreement with French services provider ORSYS to join forces in cyber training. As part of this agreement, ORSYS has selected the Airbus Cyber Range training platform to advance its services offering.

Since 2015, ORSYS has trained more than 15,000 employees in cyber security. By adding the Airbus Cyber Range to its portfolio, ORSYS will be able to provide its customers with a tool offering highly realistic scenarios, increasing the precision, diversity and interactivity of its training sessions. The platform can run a live simulation of a real IT (Information Technology) or OT (Operational Technology) environment that helps employees progress in crisis situations such as intrusion detection, network protection or incident response.

Cyber Range will also facilitate the testing of new products or configurations as well as the development of more advanced security systems to combat cyber-attacks, which are increasing both in terms of quantity and complexity. The Cloud-based training platform enables ORSYS’ users to follow training sessions or set up a simulated environment from any given location in the world.