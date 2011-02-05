Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

IT Jobs and Computer Security

SEO SEM

Product Reviews

Finastra partners with Xceptor to automate its securities market offering

June 2019 by Marc Jacob

Finastra announced that it has partnered with Xceptor, an intelligent automation software company, to offer new reconciliation functionality to its securities market customers. Thanks to an out-of-the-box reconciliation functionality, Finastra’s Fusion Markets customers will now be able to automatically reconcile and validate transactions and positions data, including harder-to-handle formats, in a single solution resulting in reduced manual workloads, exceptions and breaks, and improved accuracy and speed.

Xceptor is an automation platform that extracts and transforms any type of data from any source. Xceptor will enable reconciliation to handle the use case of integrating and reconciling transaction and positions data, including Swift MT 53x, with Finastra’s Securities Inventory solutions.




See previous articles

    











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast Jobs TRAINING Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 