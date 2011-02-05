Finastra partners with Xceptor to automate its securities market offering

June 2019 by Marc Jacob

Finastra announced that it has partnered with Xceptor, an intelligent automation software company, to offer new reconciliation functionality to its securities market customers. Thanks to an out-of-the-box reconciliation functionality, Finastra’s Fusion Markets customers will now be able to automatically reconcile and validate transactions and positions data, including harder-to-handle formats, in a single solution resulting in reduced manual workloads, exceptions and breaks, and improved accuracy and speed.